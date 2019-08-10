A treasured family picture of Donovan Naicker, back, with his mother, Priscilla and sister, Natasha Naidoo

Durban - After her brother Donovan Naicker was beaten to death in March last year, Phoenix resident Natasha Naidoo said yesterday that only now could she start mourning for him. This was after the two men accused of her brother’s death, Phalco Floyd Reddy and Karl Pretorius, were found guilty of Naicker’s murder in the Veru­lam Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Yesterday Naidoo said when magi­strate Betty Rawheath handed down the guilty verdict, “I burst into tears”.

“It’s been such an emotional ride and a torment for our family.

“Finally we can mourn my brother. From the day we buried him, we had to fight for justice.

“This verdict has restored my faith in the justice system and I hope when they are sentenced they get life.”

Naidoo said her mother, Priscilla, “was crying and screaming” when the guilty verdict was given.

A father of three children, 37-year-old Naicker was killed when he intervened on behalf of a friend during an altercation near his home, during which he was hit with bricks.

Soon after his murder, Reddy and Pretorius were arrested, along with a third suspect, Jensen Reddy, who was discharged of the murder charge last month.

Floyd Reddy and Pretorius both pleaded not guilty, with Reddy on Monday testifying that Naicker threatened him with a knife on the night in question. Pretorius said he did not participate in the attack on Naicker.

Handing down her verdict, Rawheath said she found the State witnesses to be reliable and that Floyd Reddy and Pretorius had acted with common purpose.

Just after her brother’s death, Naidoo started a Facebook page “Justice for Donovan”, which soon had 13000 followers.

A group of people were at the court on Thursday to support the family.

Naidoo said: “When they (Floyd Reddy and Pretorius) came into the court on Thursday, they were laughing and very confident that they were going to walk free. I think they must have been shell-shocked.

“For our family, it was a bitter-sweet moment, this has been the hardest thing my family has ever had to go through.”

She described her brother as somebody who was loved by family and the community.

“He lit up a room when he walked in and he could converse with anybody. We might not have had much growing up, but we always had each other. We saw him every day and he was the kind of person who would always help anyone.”

Yesterday, the Facebook page re­ceived hundreds of likes and comments on the news of the verdicts.

Shanelle Ranjith posted: “May Donovan’s soul now RIP”, while Kavir Gupath posted to Naidoo that “the men of Phoenix salute you - you are a real inspiration to all of us, showing us that with prayer and determination anything is possible. May your brother be at peace”.

Thando MsanekaKathi said: “Nothing will bring Donovan back, but our brothers out there will be safe without these monsters in our society.”

Sentencing was set down for August 16.

Additional reporting, Nadia Khan, Post