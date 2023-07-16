Don’t free your ball python in the wild

A KZN snake expert has called on people not to release pet ball pythons into the wild after an increase in sightings of this non-indigenous, harmless snake in and around Durban. Crocworld Conservation Centre reptile curator Wade Kilian also urged people not to panic if they encounter pythons in the reserves and green spaces.

In the last six months, three ball pythons have been found in Virginia Bush Nature Reserve. Two had been run over. Ball pythons are a small, heavy-set species which occurs in grasslands, savannas and woodlands in West Africa. They reach an average length of about 1.5m and, because of their usually docile temperament and a wide variety of morphs in which they come, have exploded in popularity and are now one of the most popular pet snake species in the world. Kilian said ball pythons were harmless and did not deserve the hate they receive from humans.

“People should not panic at all when they find ball pythons. These species are very safe to keep as household pets. There is no need to kill the snakes if people discover them slithering in the wild. They should keep three metres away from snakes if they do not know which snakes are harmful or harmless and call a snake catcher. If they keep an eye on the animal, snake catchers will be able to catch the snakes before they vanish,” said Kilian. He said owners who no longer wished to keep their snake as a pet should contact local snake catchers or donate them to a reputable zoological facility or a responsible individual. “Ball pythons should not be released into the wild. People can refer to the African Snakebite Institute app for a list of local snake catchers and accurate information regarding the snakes of South Africa,” he said.