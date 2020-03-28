Don't panic... Patient zero's doctor backs 'responsible' lockdown

Durban - The government has acted correctly In ordering the lockdown, according to Hilton doctor Robyn Reed who diagnosed the first case of Covid-19 in South Africa. “The government have acted timeously and responsibly to try to reduce the infection rate in our vulnerable populations,” she told the Independent on Saturday. “But I suspect the long-term economic implications of Covid-19 will be felt long after we have stopped worrying about being infected. “Of course, those effects will also be felt mainly by the poor and vulnerable. “Malnutrition-associated deaths in South African children run to many thousands a year, but sadly this doesn’t make news.”

Reed said she had been back at work for a week after her self isolation.

“While it is ‘business as usual’ at our practice, we have put in place measures for infection control - obsessive hand washing, constant cleaning of surfaces, glass screens for reception staff, telephonic screening of patients before they come in, patients with coughs to wait outside with masks until they see a doctor, and so on.”

She said “patient zero” recovered very rapidly, as did all of his contacts who tested positive. Two developed no symptoms at all.

“I’d like people to take note of that and remember that we are told that approximately 80% who get it will have mild to moderate symptoms, about 16% will be very ill and 4% will be critical.

“So I understand that people are afraid, but mainly it’s the wrong people who are panicking, panic-buying, rushing to be tested when testing resources are limited.”

The infected couple had been on holiday in Italy.

Reed’s discovery led to the couple's children’s school, Cowan House Preparatory in Hilton, to close early this month.

All schools closed on March 18 after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a State of Disaster three days earlier.