The orange bag recycling programme is meant to encourage the recycling of paper and plastics.

DURBAN - ETHEKWINI residents are still being urged to recycle paper, cardboard, plastic, glass and cans despite the recent scandal over the supply of recycling bags.





Earlier this week, City manager Sipho Nzuza said he had received a forensic report which detailed allegations of fraud, corruption and maladministration for the tender to supply orange recycling bags.





The programme was meant to encourage the recycling of paper and plastics. The company that was awarded the tender, Persian Star Investments 11 CC, was awarded R90 million for the manufacture and supply of the bags.





The report found that the tender had been irregularly awarded after some officials allegedly colluded with one of the bidders, and that the company lacked technical knowledge and relevant experience.





Some city officials are expected to be suspended and criminal cases opened for their role in the tender process.





Despite the controversy, eThekwini municipal spokeswoman Tozi Mthethwa said: “The Cleansing and Solid Waste Unit is distributing orange bags. However, there are delays with the supply and delivery of orange bags, which are being dealt with by the supply chain management unit.”

She said that in the interim, the cleansing and solid waste department was supplying residents with clear bags to recycle their paper, cardboard, plastic, cans and glass.



