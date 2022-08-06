DOUBLE CHAMP

Durban Kevin Ellis celebrates being a double world champ with Katya and Jinx. Ellis, representing Dance Magic school of dance, won two line dance world championships, in singles and doubles with partner Lesley Klewinghause.
Katya and Jinx are Afghans that were abandoned by their owners, but have fortunately found a good home.
Many other cats and dogs hope to find theirs during today’s Ales for Tales, a fundraiser for the Kloof SPCA.
Ellis will perform some of his winning moves, and teach some dances at the event, which is back for the first time since lock down. Taste more than 30 home-brewed beers and spirit mixers, enjoy live music and street food stalls, kids and pet friendly. Tickets R50 to R120 on webtickets.
The Independent on Saturday