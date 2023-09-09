Independent Online
Saturday, September 9, 2023

Double-pied over pollution

Ryanair chief executive officer Michael O’Leary gets hit in the face by cream cakes thrown by protesters at a press briefing outside the EU Commission, in Brussels, Belgium in this screengrab. REUTERS

Published 2h ago

BRUSSELS ‒ Environmentalists smeared Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary’s head with cream pies outside the European Union headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, in a protest over carbon emissions by Europe’s busiest airline.

“Stop the pollution,” a female protester dressed in black shouted after hitting O’Leary in the face with a pie as he was setting up a photo opportunity with a cardboard cutout of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

A second protester hit him in the back of the head with another pie. They did not identify themselves or say if they were representing an organisation.

Ryanair is Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers and is flying more than 20% more passengers than it did before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brussels-based think tank Transport & Environment (T&E) estimates Ryanair emitted 13.3 million tons of CO² in 2022, making it the most polluting airline.

Ryanair says it is one of the most efficient airlines in the world because of the large number of passengers it fits into its aircraft and the low number of empty seats. It plans to fly 12.5% of flights using sustainable aviation fuel by 2030.

O’Leary, who is group chief executive, later joked about the protest. “My only complaint was that the cream was artificial and not tasty,” he told a news conference.

O’Leary was in Brussels to present a petition to Von der Leyen with 1.5 million signatures demanding that flights be allowed to cross French airspace during air traffic control strikes there. - Reuters

The Indepedent on Saturday

