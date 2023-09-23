Dress up and win at CraftFest

Join us tomorrow for our Heritage Day CraftFest, where we will be lighting the fires for a fun family day in the country, celebrating great food, craft drinks and craft. This year, we are encouraging people to live their heritage, so, come dressed up.

Brewery manager Gareth Smith at the Standeaven Brewery pours a cocktail ahead of CraftFest There are five super prizes on offer for those who get in the heritage mood. The Best Dressed Family will win a voucher for the market from various traders, while the Best Dressed Couple can win a trip for two to the Wild Coast Sun. The Best Dressed Lady will win a bottle of Zulularni Gin from the Karoa Cara Distilling co and the Best Dressed Guy a bottle of Barrel Aged Rum from the Sugar Baron Craft Distillery. The Best Dressed Child wins a two-hour voucher from Jump for Joy. CraftFest is brought to you by the Independent on Saturday and the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market and runs from 10am until late at the Shongweni Market site. Here is your chance to taste some of South Africa’s top craft beers and ciders, or meet the people who brew them. Plus there will be many gin and craft distilleries offering exciting cocktails and mixers. Or taste the latest SA bubblies in our Champagne Bar.

Tracy Shivaraja of Sweet Keet makes an exciting range of gourmet popcorn. Among the beers to try is That Irish Red made by Paul Ten Hoorn Boer of That Brewing Company. What started out in a garage in Umbilo producing 300 litres a month is today a modern brewery producing 4 000 litres. Robsons Brewery too will have a full range of craft brews, along with the 1000 Hills Brewery and the Standeaven Brewery. Try the gins and vodkas from KZN’s Karoa Cara Distillery which has won multiple international awards for its spirits, including double gold medals at the World Gin Awards. Their gin has been South African winner of both the Contemporary and Signature Botanical gin range for 2022 and 2023. Tired of boring bottled rums? Brad and Marisa O’Neill’s Sugar Baron Distillery brings you an authentic rum made from sugar cane on Seafield farm in KZN. From white rum, to cherry rum and even coffee rum, catch its signature products tomorrow.

If cocktails are your thing, the Pretty Drinks team of Pietermaritzburg’s Busi Shelembe will be out in force, and you can also try a range of kombucha with gin. Chris van Zyl with his selection of decadent brownies. Julie and Justice van Staden of Original Biltong Steak will be managing the Shisanyama braai stand with their signature biltong steaks. There is also an array of food on offer from authentic Indian curries, to boerewors rolls, to Moroccan lamb on the spit. African cuisine, pizzas and plant-based food all feature. Tracy Shivaraja of Sweet Keet makes an exciting range of gourmet popcorn with flavours ranging from dark chocolate and whisky to burfee to cookies and cream. And then, there is Chris van Zyl’s Brownie bar with a veritable feast of brownie offerings that take in nuts, caramel and even peppermint crisp. His recipe is an old French recipe he’s tweaked to make the decadent sweet treats.

Some of South Africa’s finest musicians have been booked for CraftFest. Durban artist Tyler di Domenico is a loop pedal artist with a love for the blues, while The Black Lapels need little introduction to CraftFest regulars. Pietermaritzburg’s four-piece band The Zambucks are a new addition while electronic outfit Veranda Panda headline with their distinctive sounds. Children can have fun in our dedicated kids zone. All the rides, jumping castles and slides are free. All parents have to do is sign an indemnity form, and the child will get an armband allowing entry to the rides. All rides are manned but parental supervision is required. Booking is from Quicket. Tickets are R180 adults, children over 12 R90, and children 4 to 12 R50. Adult tickets include a free CraftFest glass. There are early bird tickets available for R150.