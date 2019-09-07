File picture: Danie van der Lith / African News Agency (ANA).

Durban - If you took a driving test recently in KwaZulu-Natal then you were asked to sign an indemnity form confirming that you did not bribe any official. Independent on Saturday spoke to some transport officials from other provinces and it seems the practice is only done in KZN testing stations.

Someone who took their driving test last year at the Mariannhill Motor Licensing Bureau, Pinetown, told us they were made to sign an indemnity form by their instructor.

“I signed the form even though I did pay bribe money. I’m not sure what it was for, but I did not make much of it,” said the source.

Mluleki Mntungwa, spokesperson for the KZN Department of Transport, confirmed the practice of indemnity forms and said it formed part of the department’s effort to curb corruption at testing stations.

“Indemnity forms are for the province to establish if candidates have been asked to pay extra money for tests,” said Mntungwa.

Mntungwa did not respond to questions whether there had been situations where someone admitted to paying an official on the form.

Another practice at KZN testing stations is the noting down of the driving school an applicant used.

A person who did a driving licence test at the Newcastle Inspectorate in 2017 testing centre said all bribing transactions happened through the driving school trainer.

“I paid my trainer the bribe money and it is up to him how and where he meets the instructor to give him his cut. I remember the instructor asked me which driving school I was with,” said the source.

Mntungwa defended the practice of instructors asking people for the names of their driving schools, saying: “Candidates are being asked their driving schools for record-keeping purposes.”

A transport official who did not want to be named said there was no reason instructors would need to know which driving school a candidate belonged to.

Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association, said he did not know about the existence of indemnity forms.

“There can be a certain merit in signing that form. It fulfils a role in acknowledging there are certain elements of corruption in the industry. It does not go far though. Asking someone if they are corrupt is not enough,” he said.

Beard condemned the pervasive nature of corruption in the motor licensing industry and called for more intensive measures to address this because illegal drivers posed a risk to everyone on the road.

“If you paid to get your licence then you are an illegal driver. Driving is a privilege and if you are not legal, then you should not be allowed to drive.”

When asked about the vendors who used to sell illegal documents outside Rossburgh testing station - who have now moved to the pavement opposite the station, Mntungwa said it was not the Department of Transport’s problem anymore.

He said the department had been in talks with the municipality to enforce by-laws and that they would continue to engage. Mntungwa said their hands were tied when it came to holding accountable the driving inspectors who were involved in the criminal activity of bribes without proof of their involvement.

“This is a democratic country; we can’t just take action against the driving instructors without evidence,” said Mntungwa.

He said candidates should lay charges and produce a case number so the department could take action.

Metro police spokesperson Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said Metro police would put measures in place to ensure that the vendors would not return.