Drug roadshow returns

The anti-drug roadshow is back and ready to hit areas of the South Coast and eThekwini. After a two-year pause caused by the Covid lockdown, the 60 Minutes Drug Awareness roadshow will be once again tour schools educating, empowering and giving hope of a better future.

Story continues below Advertisement

Scheduled for July 26-28, it will visit Umkomaas Secondary School, Queensburgh Girls’ High School, Queensburgh High School, the school at Umzinto Prison and the Sappi Saiccor plant. “The production will feature theatre-style storytelling by in-patients of The Cedars Addictions Treatment Centre based on real life experiences, entertainment pieces by our local youth entertainers, motivation by counsellors and shared experiences by addicts in recovery,” read a campaign statement. “As always, we will be hosting a dress rehearsal which will be open to the public prior to the main tour. The dress rehearsal will take place on July 25 at Umkomaas Primary School Hall.

Story continues below Advertisement

“A fee of R25 is payable at the entrance. We encourage people to attend this show because it will offer education and support to family members of people experimenting with addictive substances, share real-life experiences of addicts in recovery and give messages of hope to active addicts and those in recovery. “The theme is ‘we do recover’.” The statement added that one of the campaign’s aims was to introduce the production to corporate companies and have it included as part of their employee wellness programmes.

Story continues below Advertisement