Drum roll... Caledonian gathering gets ready for the clash of the clans

Durban - Local bagpipe players are emerging from lockdown, getting “blowing fit” once again as well as getting their “fingers, minds and muscle memory” back in shape, ahead of the revival of the Highland Gathering in eManzimtoti. It’s taken a two-year break enforced by the Covid pandemic.

For Rohann Ludick and fellow members of the Durban Caledonian Society that means adding a Monday evening practice to the usual Wednesday meet ahead of challenging other bands from all over the country at eManzimtoti’s Hutchison Park next Saturday. “We missed these championship gatherings during lockdowns. There has been quite a big gap. Ninety percent of the people in the band live for these competitions,” said the former full-time member of the country’s military band. Ludick and a handful of pipers, however, have kept themselves busy with a more sombre form of bagpipe playing - at funerals. Even Covid funerals.

Many of the folk for whom they played tunes such as Amazing Grace, Nearer My God to Thee and Abide with Me were mourning the loss of loved ones taken by the pandemic. “We are going into this competition not as confident as we did in the past,” Ludick remarked. “One is not as sharp as one used to be.”

That said, he and the eight pipers and 10 drummers available for the band plan to treat returning to competitive bagpiping like falling off a bicycle. “You just need to get back on.” Bagpiping found Ludick on a parade ground in 1992 during his national service.

“After basics, we were assembled on the parade ground at Voortrekkerhoogte and told about various options we could pursue for the rest of our time in uniform. One was to join the pipe band. “Later, the general (in charge of the Medic Corps to which Ludick had been called up) created permanent posts for a band.” Ludick signed up for the Permanent Force and came out of the force with a decade of bagpiping under his belt and the rank of staff sergeant.

Next Saturday, dancers and singers will join him and his companions performing in their MacKenzie tartan kilts at the annual fund-raising event organised by NPO Amanzimtoti Lions, and supported by Sapphire Coast Tourism. The gathering is renowned for its high standard of performances, stalls and events, having set the record for the highest number of pipe bands performing in South Africa in one day. “After a long break, it’s really wonderful that eManzimtoti is able to host the Highland Gathering this year,” said Romy Wenzel of Sapphire Coast Tourism.

Radio DJ Dave Guselli will oversee the day’s proceedings. There will also be a DJ tent and performing stage for those wanting to catch top-class local performances. “The event welcomes back teen singing sensation Keely Crocker, who made a name for herself winning the vocal, singer, songwriter division for her age group in New York at the Federation of Performing Arts, as well as taking first prize at the Scottburgh Beach Festival Talent Search. This year, the talented musician returns to impress audiences with her captivating sound,” read a release from the organisers. “Another big drawcard is the return of Mr and Miss Highland Gathering beauty pageant which will be taking place from 1pm, with registration from 11.30am to 12.15pm. Hopeful competitors can enter in a number of age categories at a cost of R80 per entry.”

To enter, email [email protected] “The Highland Gathering is also adding to the ‘green theme’ this year by welcoming on board the Clean Surf Project. This local non-profit organisation will collect most of the recyclable material that accumulates throughout the event and promote environmentally friendly practices.” Among the attractions there will also be steel drums, rhythmic dance studio, Toti Hillbillies line dancing, a double beat drum studio, a kidz zone, a fashion show, arts and crafts, and bar tents.