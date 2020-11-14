Drunk beachgoers have Bluff residents near boiling point

Bluff residents want drinking in public and hooliganism on the suburb’s beaches stopped. They held a public meeting this week and accused police of turning a blind eye. Irate residents asked for Metro Police and SAPS to help them confront guilty crowds with a show of force. They said that when they had approached some unruly beachgoers from outside the area, they had been surrounded, sworn at and intimidated. Local metro police representative Captain Logan Govender, addressing the meeting organised by the local Community Police Forum on Thursday, that his station, Chatsworth, which was also responsible for 12 other suburbs, only had two vehicles. “What do you want me to do? There’s nothing I can do,” he said, stressing that he had invested much of his available time and resources into the Bluff’s security problems.

CPF head Andy Rossell called on police to apprehend people who removed the number plates from their cars to avoid detection by the sniper cameras in which the forum had invested. He called for a “number plate blitz”.

Both he and Govender urged people to join the CPF so they could improve street patrolling under the banner of a “legal body put together by the government”.

One resident asked Govender if a CPF member could arrest people for drinking on the beach.

“Call the police,” he replied.

“But you’ve just told us there are no vehicles, but we see police vehicles drive straight past people who are drinking,” the resident answered.

An irate Bluff resident addresses a meeting held this week about public drinking on the suburb’ beaches. Picture: Duncan Guy.

Part of the crowd of irate residents at this week’ meeting about the Bluff’ beaches. Picture: Duncan Guy.

Bluff resident and former councillor Duncan du Bois told the meeting that until the city invested more in policing on the ground, “we will never get a solution”.

Reflecting on the meeting yesterday, Rossell said he had urged Bluff residents to let the SAPS and Metro Police sort it out “for the meantime” stressing that the solution lay in proper enforcement of by-laws.

