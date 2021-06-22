Duke soon fit to return to duty

Duke, the police Rottweiler which survived a bullet through the head, should be fit for duty, chasing criminals again, in a few weeks, according to veterinary surgeon Martin de Scally. “They must shake in their boots. He will be back with more determination,” he told the Independent on Saturday yesterday as the canine remained at the Hilton Vet Hospital, waiting for his SAPS handler to fetch him.

Duke was shot when he and other police dogs pursued an armed gang in a sugarcane field at Maqongqo, outside Pietermaritzburg, on Monday. They killed his two canine colleagues, Simba and Shaka. Yesterday police put out a request for the public to donate dogs ‒ German shepherds and Rottweilers between the ages of one and three ‒ because of the shortage caused by the tragedy. “The canines play a huge role in fighting crime in the province,” said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

veterinary surgeon Martin de Scally with Duke. Supporting this call was Marshall Security’s Andreas Mathios who, with his brother when needing to find their dogs new homes, donated Shaka to the police as a 2-year-old in 2016. “He was an ideal candidate. It was heartbreaking hearing that he had been shot. “He was an absolute hero of the day.”

De Scally said a bullet had passed through the centre of Duke’s head, exiting at the back of his ear. “Fortunately it missed his bone and facial nerves.” He said his arrival by helicopter at the Hilton Vet Hospital was “very unique”.

Police would not allow the dog’s handler to be identified because of the role they play against dangerous criminals. De Scally, however, said Duke’s handler and others in the police “are just completely dedicated and committed to their canines”. “He has been here every day to see his dog,” said the vet.

“I have known him for a long time and he is committed to his duty and to his job. There are many unsung heroes among the police dog handlers.” Meanwhile, Duke has a human counterpart who also suffered a missile through the head and survived. In 2019, Umkomaas pastor Connie Holloway’s speargun went off accidentally in the surf and the spear lodged in his head, also missing vital parts. Not long after an operation at Pietermaritzburg’s Netcare St Anne’s Hospital, where he was taken by helicopter, he was back in the water.