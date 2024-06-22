Durban a whirl of activities

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Spend time with family (pets included) and friends outdoors. Blarney & Son will be on the main stage from 10am to 1pm. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli food to arts and crafts. Walk the short nature trail or have an adventure on the zipline. Open rain or shine, and wheelchair accessible. Every Saturday 7am to 1pm.

Musgrave Market: (today) Head to Berea Park for food, music, arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (today) Community market with organic fruit and veg, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes and so on. 106 Bulwer Road, 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-made sauces, decor, jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, 9am to 2pm.

Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders offer fresh farm produce, cut flowers and a nursery, retail, fashion, kids’ entertainment, art, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. 7am to 2pm. Harlequins Flea Market: (today) Every Saturday from 8am to 1pm with stalls selling pre-loved items, crafts, food and more. New vendors welcome. WhatsApp 083 595 7033 or email [email protected] Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School, 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call 083 262 3693. Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Fresh produce market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce, 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and bar. Call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Kloof Antique Fair: (today) From 9am to 2pm at the Fields Centre in Kloof. Array of antiques and collectables including: silver, linen, books, records, porcelain, beautiful murano glass, jewellery and so on. Contact Helen Clementz at 084 2410241 Windermere Antique Fair: Saturday July, 6, 8.30am to 2pm on the lower level of Windermere Centre, Morningside. Awesome antiques and collectables including porcelain, silver, linen, books, records, vintage clothing, toys, crystal, jewellery and so on. Contact Helen Clementz at 084 2410241 Shows

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, UKZN: KickstArt Theatre’s “The Emperor’s New Clothes” is a vibrant adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale and promises laughter, magic and memorable moments for audiences of all ages. Runs until July 7. Bookings at Webtickets; show time details from www.kickstarttheatre.co.za A scene from the theatre musical, “Ram and Sita: An Eternal Love Story” coming up at Sibaya Casino on June 28 and 29. Sibaya Casino & Entertainment: Classic theatre musical, “Ram and Sita: An Eternal Love Story”, follows the story of Warrior Prince Ram and his consort, Sita. Friday, June 28 at 2pm and Saturday, June 29 at 2pm and 7.30pm. Tickets from TicketPro from R120. Music

Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban North: (today) “Listen to the Music” with Barry Thomson & The Reals ‒ Dawn Selby, Andy Turrell, Mali Sewell and guest guitarist Shaun Dragt ‒ today at 7.30pm. Includes The Doobie Brothers, The Eagles, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Tom Petty and more. At 7.30pm. Tickets R200, R180 for club members, children enter for free, from 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or webtickets. Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: (today and tomorrow) “Forever 80s” featuring Kiara Teunissen, Cameron Holl and Tatum Teunissen, with dancers from Steps Dance Company. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R200 from 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or webtickets. Playhouse Opera: Last of the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2024 Winter Season on Thursday at 7pm. Conducted by Daniel Raiskin with soloist Ben Schoeman on piano, the programme includes “Concert Overture” by Swedish composer Elfrieda Andrėe (1841-1929); Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No 4”; Edvard Grieg’s “Symphony in C minor”. Tickets and bookings at Quicket outlets. For more details, call 031 369 9438, email [email protected] or visit www.kznphil.org.za

The Durban Chamber Choir presents their eclectic new programme of choral music and organ pieces, Let Music Be the Food of Love, tomorrow at St Thomas Church, Musgrave, tomorrow. St Thomas Church, Musgrave: (tomorrow) The Durban Chamber Choir presents their eclectic new programme of choral music and organ pieces, “Let Music Be the Food of Love”, tomorrow at 3pm after several months of rehearsal celebrating love, devotion and the country’s diverse musical cultures. Conducted by Andrew-John Bethke. Tickets R100, concessions R70, available at the door. Friends of Music: June 30 at 2.30pm at the Durban Jewish Centre, 44 KE Masinga Road, featuring British violinist Emmanuel Bach accompanied by Durban’s Jenny Stern on piano. Programme: “Beethoven Sonata No.10 in G”,“ Op.96”; “Enescu Impromptu concertante”; “Sarasate Habanera”, “Op.21 No.2”, from “Spanish Dances”; Bloch “Sonata No.2” “Poème mystique” (1924); Kreisler “Slavonic Fantasie”; “Saint-Saëns Introduction” and Rondo Capriccioso, “Op.28”. Tickets at the door: R120 (members) R140 (non-members). Call Keith at 071 505 1021. eThekwini Jazz Jam: One-day eThekwini Jazz Jam at the MSC Nelson Mandela Durban Cruise Terminal at Durban’s Point on Sunday, July 7. Jazz-inspired fusion music featuring Durban’s own soul and blues guitarist “Bafo” Dr Madala Kunene, R&B and Afro-soul singer Zonke Dikana, actor, singer, dancer, songwriter Tubatsi Mpho Moloi and Mnqobi Yazo’s traditional Zulu music with a modern twist. General R400, VIP R750. Early bird tickets available on TicketPro.

Art Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: Moving to 148 Montpelier Road, Morningside. Doors open on July 1. Call 031 303 8133 or 082 210 0641. Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: Wednesdays at 8am at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park for relaxed hikes for all levels of fitness. WhatsApp Mandy at 083 235 6123. This weekend: away hike. Recycles Group: Meet at 9am on Tuesdays at the Mini Town car park on North Beach for a casual promenade cycle. Contact Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Saturdays at 6am, meet at Dura Cycles, Uvongo. Call 039 315 7359.

Events Midlands Wellness Festival (Howick): Includes winter wild lunch, food walk, edible winter weeds, wild weekend, Dargle Forest walk and wild forest picnic. Call 083 473 3074 or visit https://wellnessassociation.co.za/ for programme details. Until July 7. To be included, send details to [email protected] by the Tuesday before publication