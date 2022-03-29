Durban & Coast orphans looking for a forever home

Durban - Orphaned dogs plead for a forever home at the Durban & Coast SPCA and the organisation is appealing to good Samaritans to give them a good home.

Buddy is an adorable little pooch with a happy and lovable nature. He is a 2-year-old Pekingese cross. Ref: 101425.

Ella is a sweet little lady and is well behaved. She is an 8-month-old Jack Russell cross. Ref: 101182.

Layla is a happy and alert girlie with a curious nature. She is a 2-year-old German shepherd cross. Ref: 101193.

Cody is a free spirit and just loves to spend hours speeding around the garden or playing with his favourite toys. Cody is a Jack Russell. Ref: 101047.

Molly is a sweet little lady with a placid and calm nature. She is a 2-year-old Maltese cross. Ref: 101734.

Tyson is a lovable boy and loves to run around and play. He is a 1-year-old husky cross. Ref: 101905.

Sophie is a real little princess with a sweet and loving nature. She is a 7-month-old terrier cross. Ref: 101887.

Dex is a confident boy with a happy and friendly spirit. He is a 9-month-old Africanus cross. Ref: 101886.

Mia is an excitable young girl and loves to be around people. She is a 2-year-old Labrador cross. Ref: 101161

Feefee is a beautiful lady. She is well behaved and is very affectionate. Feefee is a 3-year-old chow cross. Ref: 101329.

Sadie is an adorable little girl and loves to be around her humans. She is a terrier cross. Ref: 101461.

Chase is an excitable boy and loves to run around and play. He is a 3-year-old German shepherd cross rottweiler. Ref: 101935.

Sasha is an affectionate girl and loves to play with her toys. She is a German shepherd cross. Ref: 101218.

Fudge is a sweet boy who just loves to cuddle and have his chest or belly tickled. He is a 4-year-old cross breed. Ref: 101424.

Tammy is a sweet young lady who just loves to show affection. She is a 1-year-old German shepherd cross. Ref: 99677.

Animals up for adoption are correct at the time of publishing and may or may not still be available.