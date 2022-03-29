Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Durban & Coast orphans looking for a forever home

Sky, a 9-month-old German shepherd cross. Ref: 99389.

Published 1h ago

Durban - Orphaned dogs plead for a forever home at the Durban & Coast SPCA and the organisation is appealing to good Samaritans to give them a good home.

Buddy is an adorable little pooch with a happy and lovable nature. He is a 2-year-old Pekingese cross. Ref: 101425.
Ella is a sweet little lady and is well behaved. She is an 8-month-old Jack Russell cross. Ref: 101182.
Layla is a happy and alert girlie with a curious nature. She is a 2-year-old German shepherd cross. Ref: 101193.
Cody is a free spirit and just loves to spend hours speeding around the garden or playing with his favourite toys. Cody is a Jack Russell. Ref: 101047.
Molly is a sweet little lady with a placid and calm nature. She is a 2-year-old Maltese cross. Ref: 101734.
Tyson is a lovable boy and loves to run around and play. He is a 1-year-old husky cross. Ref: 101905.
Sophie is a real little princess with a sweet and loving nature. She is a 7-month-old terrier cross. Ref: 101887.
Dex is a confident boy with a happy and friendly spirit. He is a 9-month-old Africanus cross. Ref: 101886.
Mia is an excitable young girl and loves to be around people. She is a 2-year-old Labrador cross. Ref: 101161
Feefee is a beautiful lady. She is well behaved and is very affectionate. Feefee is a 3-year-old chow cross. Ref: 101329.
Sadie is an adorable little girl and loves to be around her humans. She is a terrier cross. Ref: 101461.
Chase is an excitable boy and loves to run around and play. He is a 3-year-old German shepherd cross rottweiler. Ref: 101935.
Sasha is an affectionate girl and loves to play with her toys. She is a German shepherd cross. Ref: 101218.
Fudge is a sweet boy who just loves to cuddle and have his chest or belly tickled. He is a 4-year-old cross breed. Ref: 101424.
Tammy is a sweet young lady who just loves to show affection. She is a 1-year-old German shepherd cross. Ref: 99677.

Animals up for adoption are correct at the time of publishing and may or may not still be available.

For more information on the Durban & Coast SPCA orphans or the adoptions process, please call Adoptions on 031 579 6525/6.

Please quote the reference number provided per dog.

The Independent on Saturday

