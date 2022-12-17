Durban blood donor sets the bar high at 47 years and counting

Durban - When 67-year-old Timothy Kilpin donated blood for the first time 47 years ago, he was reluctant. However, his colleague ushered him in at the donation pop-up and since then his love of helping others has driven him to donate 263 times and counting. He was recently given the award for recognition for his donations in the Durban South region.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I gave my first donation in 1975 at work in Durban. One of my colleagues said ‘come in’ and I declined, but later when I was walking by the room again he just grabbed my wrists and told the blood staff that I was there to donate too. I just said ‘oh well’. And I just carried on from there,” said Kilpin. Kilpin, who has now retired, said he was 20 when he made his first donation at work and was told he could return to donate in 36 days ‒ and so he did. “I continued because it was pain free and it felt right. They had come back to my work place and every time I donated. When I left that company I found out where their offices were and continued donating. I also knew there was a shortage of blood, then and even now, so I wanted to do my part,” he said.

South African National Blood Service (SANBS) donor recruiter Suerekha Thotharam confirmed the current shortage, even as more demands are made on the service because of an increase of road crashes, among other things. Thotharam said nationally the service only had supplies for 3.1 days, but KZN was significantly lower: there was only stock for 1.8 days of O blood group and 3.2 days of B blood group. “A Milestone Award of 250 donations is an amazing achievement. Mr Kilpin has made a difference to 750 patients,” said Thotharam.

Story continues below Advertisement

“He has selflessly shared a part of himself with people that he does not even know. We thank him for his time and commitment to saving lives of fellow South Africans. Mr Tim Kilpin, you are a true hero,” she said. Kilpin said once he reached the tenth donation mark, he was given a medal of recognition from SANBS and that was encouraging. Kilipin said after each donation he was given a date for his next donation, which kept him disciplined.

Story continues below Advertisement

“When I know when the next date to donate blood is, it becomes etched in my mind and I tell myself that I will go no matter what,” said Tim. He said being a blood type O-negative meant he was a universal donor. Also, living a healthy lifestyle and taking part in the Comrades Marathon 16 times and the Oceans Marathon played a role in him staying fit. “That became part of my life, to donate blood and run,” he said.

When Covid lockdown regulations started, his blood donation mark was at 250. “When the lockdown was lifted I was above the age of 65 and I could only donate every 80 days. I am aiming to reach the 275 mark in blood donations in three years,” he said. He said the emotions he felt being acknowledged for his donations were all good. He was happy that the other donors present when he received his award told him he had set a high bar for Durban South.

His message for people who are not sure whether to donate blood is that they should get out there and donate blood, because it is pain free and they should not be nervous. “It doesn’t take long and it does not hurt. There is a great need for blood. If you want to, go and do it, it is a good cause,” said Tim. Kilpin said he looked forward to donating blood for as long as possible.