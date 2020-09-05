Durban Book Fair goes hyper

Durban - Tuesday is Unesco International Literacy Day, and this weekend the Durban Book Fair is getting in a “foreword” with a celebration of all things literary.

There will be readings, discussions, signings and book launches by nine authors at Pick n Pay Hypermarket in Durban North.

The fair is today and tomorrow from 1pm to 4pm. Attendance is free, but to adhere to Covid-19 protocols and restrictions, an RSVP is essential – [email protected] or 082 558 2866.

At the Durban Book Fair Denis Hurley Centre Street Lit vendor Richard Nzima will be selling his wide range of books all weekend, while Greg Arde will present his book, War Party, at 3pm tomorrow, which closes the fair. For the full programme see the Durban Book Fair 2020 Facebook page.

For 40 years, Unesco has celebrated International Literacy Day to remind us that literacy is a human right and the foundation of all learning.