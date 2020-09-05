Durban Book Fair goes hyper
Durban - Tuesday is Unesco International Literacy Day, and this weekend the Durban Book Fair is getting in a “foreword” with a celebration of all things literary.
There will be readings, discussions, signings and book launches by nine authors at Pick n Pay Hypermarket in Durban North.
The fair is today and tomorrow from 1pm to 4pm. Attendance is free, but to adhere to Covid-19 protocols and restrictions, an RSVP is essential – [email protected] or 082 558 2866.
At the Durban Book Fair Denis Hurley Centre Street Lit vendor Richard Nzima will be selling his wide range of books all weekend, while Greg Arde will present his book, War Party, at 3pm tomorrow, which closes the fair. For the full programme see the Durban Book Fair 2020 Facebook page.
For 40 years, Unesco has celebrated International Literacy Day to remind us that literacy is a human right and the foundation of all learning.
Funded by individuals and the private sector since 1979 the non-governmental organisation Read Educational Trust has worked in the education and literacy sectors to implement teacher training and literacy projects in schools.
One of its successful ventures is its online shop, where 100% of profits is ploughed back into promoting literacy in rural areas.
To celebrate International Literacy Day, all prices in the online shop will be cut by 75% for the day
Visit https://thereadshop.co.za/ for Literacy Day activities, including a social media competition with six Read hampers up for grabs.
Visit Read’s social media pages:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/READEduTrust/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/READEduTrust
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/read_educational_trust/
To contact a Street Lit bookseller or donate books, SMS Illa Thompson at 083 326 3234.
The Independent on Saturday