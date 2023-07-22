Durban bookworm touched many lives

Durban - Book lovers were stunned by the death of bookworm Street Lit vendor, 43-year-old David van der Westhuizen. Van der Westhuizen, who sold books from his stall outside Glenwood’s KZNSA Gallery, had complex health issues and died in hospital on Mandela Day, July 18, said Street Lit facilitator, Illa Thompson.

Van der Westhuizen was a part of the Denis Hurley Centre’s Street Lit programme which aims to provide an income for people who had previously experienced homelessness around Durban. Thompson said he joined the programme in 2020. He had worked as a building contractor but after moving to Durban, job opportunities were hard to come by. Thompson said: “Through the support of the project, he gradually moved from having no work and sleeping rough, to living in a shelter, to having his own full-time micro book business at the KZNSA Gallery and being able to rent a room in a Glenwood apartment. He had purpose, stature and fulfilment. Books were his life. Being able to earn a modest income from selling books was an absolute dream come true for him.”

She said he was “never to be seen without a well-thumbed novel in his hand – reading four or five books a week (often as many as ten). He was known as a fast and critical reader, and the vendors (and his clients) often deferred to his incredible knowledge of books, authors and literature”. Van der Westhuizen was recently invited to participate in one of eThekwini Library Department’s selection committees ‒ The One City One Book Campaign ‒ designed to encourage people to read one new book by a South African author and engage with the content in public forums. She said: “It was the first time David had been part of such a process. The panel had to elect a chairperson from among the group to present their findings and feedback to Library Department heads and stakeholders. Members of the panel unanimously selected David to represent them. They were really impressed with his input, ideas, preparation and suggestions.