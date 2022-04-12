Durban Chamber demands eThekwini share its plans to improve drainage and prevent transport congestion

Durban - Two days of persistent heavy rains had resulted in "catastrophic flooding" in the eThekwini municipal district, impacting the road network and infrastructure, including major highways such as the M4 and N2, the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry said yesterday. CEO Palesa Phili said the road networks were crucial as they provided links between business and industries.

"Any loss in any part of this economic infrastructure for an unspecified period will have a devastating impact on the manufacturing, travel and tourism, agriculture and many more, and this inevitably causing huge loss through operations and expenses in business. Many businesses cannot afford further losses as they are still recovering from 2021 July unrest and the Covid-19 pandemic," said Phili. It was too early to state the quantum of economic losses, but the chamber's observation was that properties and various critical infrastructure had been severely damaged. Phili said any further rainfall could lead to further flooding, as the ground was completely saturated.

"The magnitude and the frequency of these storms are proving to be a massive risk to the growth and development of the local economy, especially in an already constrained economic environment with a major challenge being the inability to transport and deliver goods and services to various destinations due to flooding and traffic congestion," she said. The chamber said the South of Durban, home to some of South Africa's largest manufacturers, continued to receive heavy rain. It called on law enforcement to be visible, having received reports that criminals were using the disaster to commit crime, including several container trucks stuck on the road being looted.

Phili called for a review of stormwater drainage systems to ensure that rainwater can be easily drained away. The chamber urged the local and provincial governments to urgently share their disaster management plans and take steps to reduce the dangers and potential damage of the heavy rainfall. "As a port city, eThekwini is heavily reliant on the logistics sector and our road infrastructure, and the government needs to communicate and immediately action its plan for infrastructure maintenance and development that will improve drainage and traffic congestion issues," said Phili. The Independent on Saturday