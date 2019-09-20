Durban - Durban chefs have excelled in this year's Unilever Chef of the Year awards held in Durban recently. Winning the Senior Chef of the Year was Siphephelo Mtshali from the Southern Sun Elangeni, while 1000 Hills pastry lecturer Shaista Shantkumar Anoop scooped the Junior Chef award. IKAPA Caterers (Cape Town) won the Team of 4 category; the Gorge Private Game Lodge & Spa (Port Shepstone) the High Tea category; while Joanita Venter from the Beverly Hills walked away with the Trio of Desserts top honours.

This week saw many brilliant chefs battle it out to claim the title. The cook-offs take place every year – six outstanding chefs are chosen to compete in regional competitions in Cape Town, KwaZulu-Natal and Johannesburg. A select few go on to compete in the finals.

Anoop’s finals menu was spectacular. She made a strong start in the final cook-off, impressing the judges with her technical starter – baby squid, beetroot and egg yolk pasta, broccoli pesto, seasonal veg and mushroom sauce.

For mains, she presented a dish of pan-roasted lamb loin, ostrich, choux pastry with a lamb pate, pickled apple, turnip puree, and a mélange of veg with a red cabbage consommé.

And for, dessert Anoop wowed the judges with pork craquelin, dark chocolate mousse, white chocolate trio (white chocolate, paprika and wild berry), wheatgrass micro-sponge, butternut cheesecake, strawberry, and black pepper, pistachio, raspberry and berry sauce.

The school applauded Anoop on her victory.

James Khoza Senior Judge, Executive Chef of Tsogo Sun’s Sandton Convention Centre and President of the SA Chefs Association, said. “It is a tough thing to compete, but Chef of the Year is really a wonderful opportunity for Chefs. It’s a character building experience and allows you to work with Chefs you may not have had the chance to meet before.”