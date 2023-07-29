Durban companies awarded for generosity

Durban - Eighteen companies received certificates of appreciation from the Community Chest Durban for their support. The annual breakfast acknowledges and encourages the corporate sector to continue supporting those in need through sponsorship and fund-raising projects.

“The funds we received last year enabled us to provide support to 96 organisations, with a total of R14 million in financial grants, R1.4m in donations and donations in-kind of more than R1.2m,” said Community Chest Durban board committee chairperson Dr Velo Govender. “I really cannot thank you enough because without your contributions this would not have been possible. We are grateful that your dependable funding has been able to keep the doors of some of our local organisations open,” said Govender. Preya Gounden from Community Chest Durban and Lynette Jwara from PKF at the Community Chest Durban awards breakfast. I TENLEY CUMMINGS Comrades Marathon public relations officer Sifiso Mngoma said the Community Chest Durban was among the five charitable organisations they supported, focussing on various sectors in three-year cycles.

“We have a group of five men who raised R3 962 050.08 for Community Chest this year. When they signed up to run the Comrades Marathon, they also committed themselves to raising funds for Community Chest. The dedication they showed is mind-blowing and we hope to see more people doing the same for charities in their communities,“ said Mngoma. “There is a lot of work put in to assist the runners and open a platform for non-profit organisations, so when we see the fruits that we have planted, it means a lot to us,“ said Mngoma. Donations in kind from Johnson and Johnson, Corobrik, NCT Forestry and Hollywood Bets during the devastation of the July 2021 unrest and flooding in KwaZulu-Natal were among those acknowledged.