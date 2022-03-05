Durban crafter’s joy at Beautiful Things exhibit

Durban - Self-taught artist Winnie Nene, 60, of Molweni, west of Durban, is one of 90 crafters and artists chosen for the Beautiful Things 2022 exhibition at Graskop Gorge, in Mpumalanga. The curators received more than 1 000 submissions and chose the 90 participants from across all provinces.

The crafters will display and sell original handmade wares, such as ceramics, beadwork, wood, jewellery, paper, fabric painting and printing, against the backdrop of an indigenous forest from March 10 – 16. Nene, who specialises in beadwork, said she had worked with Woza Moya in the Valley of a Thousand Hills for 20 years. “Back when I joined Woza Moya, I started crocheting bags using beads and people used to love them. I had a variety of retail stores placing orders for my work, especially the bags.

“I fell in love with beads at a young age and I decided to grow with my passion. Playing with bright colours is what excites me the most,” said Nene. "Creating something I like and having someone take interest in my craft gives me unexplained joy. The ability to try out new things is what fulfils me the most,” said Nene. She said the money she made from her art helped provide for her family.

“I managed to take my kids through school and now my oldest daughter is a police officer, is married and has her own house.” She said her aspiration has always been to teach people how it is done and give them a chance to earn a living doing something they love. “My biggest wish is to have my own art gallery and open job opportunities especially for older dependent women so they will also be able to put food in their mouths.

“I have organised a small group of women from where I live and we work together using sewing machines that were donated by a good Samaritan,” said Nene. “I have had a great experience working with Woza Moya. This platform has helped me grow in many ways I could never have thought of. For the Beautiful Things exhibition, I am really looking forward to putting my city Durban on the map,” said Nene. Winnie Nene, who works with Woza Moya in the Valley of a Thousand Hills, is one of 90 crafters chosen from more than 1 000 national submissions to exhibit at Beautiful Things 2022 at Graskop Gorge, in Mpumalanga, next week. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/ African News Agency (ANA) One of her creations is a self-portrait using beads.

Woza Moya executive manager Paula Thomson said the portrait was one of those selected for the Beautiful Things exhibition. “This portrait project was designed to salute and recognise the wonderful Woza Moya women. We got more than 70 portraits and every one of them is as unique as its maker. “Every woman depicted is a mother, a sister, a granny and daughter. We salute strong women everywhere,” said Thomson.