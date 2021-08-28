Durban dancers and entertainers get into the spring mood despite cold weather

Durban - It might be a fiendishly cold run-in to Spring Day this week, but that doesn’t stop Durban dancers and entertainers from getting in the mood.

Acclaimed photographer Val Adamson, dancer and choreographer Cue Ngema, and comedian Cyril Basker gathered amid the glorious sunflowers at Fresh Flowers on Florida ready for a leap into warmer weather ahead.

For Adamson, Spring Day is special because it means summer is around the corner, and a dreary winter is left behind, while for both Ngema and Basker, who also runs a landscaping business, it’s about renewal and new growth, both personal and professional.

Ngema is literally dancing for joy at this year’s JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience which is currently running online. His work Can You See Me Now sees him dancing on Durban’s beaches and is featured on the Digital Edge Platform.