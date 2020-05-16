Durban Dancers in some fancy footwork to make a living

Durban - The show must go on - that’s the spirit from Durban’s dance industry, reeling from the impact of the lockdown and trying to find new ways to make a living. Flatfoot Dance Company artistic director and choreographer Lliane Loots said this week that “the situation is incredibly dire, most of the dancers in Durban are freelancers, so everyone lost their gigs when lockdown started”. “At the beginning of corona, artists responded by doing work for free in the form of concerts and similar online. “It was humbling and emotional, but no one was paying for it,” she said, adding that livestreaming did not pay the bills and that alternative work, such as waiting tables, for dancers was “not an option”. Adding that funds had already run dry at her dance company, Loots said theatres might only be back in business by the end of the year.

“And dance in particular is a contact sport.

“We will survive it, but we won’t survive the carnage of livelihoods,” she said, adding that the ripple effect in the theatre industry included lighting technicians, costume designers, special effects designers and musicians.

“At an artistic level, I have been working on imagining new ways of doing things, but without government support, people in this industry will be starving,” she said.

The Wentworth Arts and Culture Organisation’s Dance Project’s artistic director Jarryd Watson echoed similar sentiments.

“All the artists in Durban are struggling,” he said.

With support from eThekwini Parks, Recreation and Culture Department and the National Arts Council, Watson has an outreach dance programme for children and teens, as well as for disabled dancers.

He has spent lockdown creating instruction video clips for his dancers - but the cost of data has posed a major challenge for many of his students.

“Many of my dancers don’t have data or even wi-fi to download a dance routine,” he said.

He said he had met some of his dancers’ at the gates to their homes, so he could download the latest clip from his own wi-fi so that they could continue with virtual classes.

Musa Hlatshwayo, the artistic director at Mhayise Productions and well-known dance/fitness instructor on Durban’s beachfront, said his lockdown included planning and encouraging his students, many of whom had retreated to rural areas.

“Network reception in rural areas is not the best and in many places, there is no wi-fi and no such thing as connecting via Zoom.

“So we have one call a week for all my dancers to connect.

“But even if I can give people creative tasks to keep practising, data for those videos is too expensive.”

Hlatshwayo said his company had a number of local, national and international performances cancelled or postponed, along with his dance classes, as well as classes and workshops at schools.

“But we cannot sit back and fold our arms.

“I have been working on how to keep the ball rolling.

“I had meetings and discussions with arts practitioners nationally and internationally on possible plans ahead, ideas and strategies to survive this.

“We cannot put things on hold,” he said.

Hlatshwayo runs 22km every morning, followed by two hours of choreography and then meetings and admin work.

“At night, I do my storyboards and choreograph.

“This is what it means to be a dancer,” he said.