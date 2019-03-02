Durban - A Durban-born doctor has made headlines in the UK after allegations of sexual harassment were levelled against him. Dr Muhammad Khan, an orthopaedic surgeon at Barnsley Hospital, is alleged to have sexually harassed three female staff members at the well-known medical facility in south Yorkshire.

According to the Daily Mail, a tribunal in the UK heard last week how the 54- year-old, originally from Durban, groped a female trainee’s breasts and slapped another woman’s buttocks.

One of the women alleged to have been sexually harassed by Khan, told the tribunal how he pressed his genitals against her and told her: “This is what you’re missing out on.” Khan allegedly approached his assistant from behind before surgery and then wrapped his arms around her chest, saying: “I like your small ribs.”

She said he ran his hands across her buttocks after enveloping her in a bear hug, telling her: “No one needs to know about this.” The assistant claimed he “put his face close to hers” and made a “kissing gesture” at her as she called a patient into surgery.

The police investigated the allegations and Khan was reported to the General Medical Council after the three women complained about his conduct between 2006 and 2013.

A staff nurse claimed the doctor told her to “hurry up and have an affair before she dried up”, and slapped her buttocks, saying: “Big, firm and you liked it.”

She also claimed he pushed his groin against her lower back on further occasions, made suggestive groans and remarks.

Another colleague, an operating department practitioner, said Khan put his genitals close to her face while she was kneeling down in a locker room, filling out a form.

She said: “If you don’t get that f****** thing out of my face I will bite the f***** off”, only for Khan to retort: “Don’t bite it, blow it.”

Khan has denied any wrongdoing.

At the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service, the trainee - an assistant technical officer known as Miss D - was in tears as she gave evidence, saying: “This man’s ruined my life and nobody believes it.”

Miss D said Khan initially appeared “quite friendly and a generally nice person”, but two months into her new job began making her feel “uncomfortable”.

She claimed the doctor groped her breasts and buttocks on many occasions.

He is also alleged to have put his hands on a woman’s private parts while she was sitting in a coffee room and then accosting her in a locker room.

She claims he also made suggestive comments to her in Afrikaans, describing what he “would like to do to her if he got the chance”. Khan’s hearing continues.