DURBAN - Fans gave Tendai Mtawarira a trademark “Be-ee-ee-ast” roar as he left the steps of the Durban City Hall to board the bus taking him and his victorious Springbok World Cup team mates to their next stop on their welcome home tour of the city.
The legendary Zimbabwe-born player, who announced his retirement from international rugby after the event in Japan, was the last of the squad to walk the cordoned off pathway to their transport.
Captain Siya Kolisi also who won loud applause as the crowd chanted his name, interspersed with singing “Shosholoza”, throughout the visit.
His wife, Rachel, who walked alone down the walkway, received particularly strong applause from a group of women whose hands she shook.
A sea of raised hands, fists and cellphones were among the flags.