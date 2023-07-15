Durban’s chess queen Shreeya Mahadeo has officially been crowned as South Africa’s best under-15 girl after her exceptional performance at this month’s National School Sport Championships Winter Games 2023.
Shreeya, a Grade 8 pupil from Durban Girls’ College, was representing Team KZN and finished first in the U15 Girls’ Section, winning six out of seven games. Shreeya’s individual contribution helped Team KZN finish fourth overall, missing a medal by 1 point. She was excited when they read the individual results and thanked the coaches for helping with preparations for this tournament.
The competition took place across Gauteng from July 4 to 6 and involved more than 3 400 athletes in various disciplines.
Shreeya said her next plan was to try to secure sponsorship for the 2023 African Youth Chess Championship in Cairo in September, followed by the South African Schools Chess Association National Championship in October.
Earlier this year, Shreeya won seven games out of nine games to claim second place in the under-14 girls’ division at the South African Junior Closed Chess Championship.
The Independent on Saturday