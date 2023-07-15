Durban’s chess queen Shreeya Mahadeo has officially been crowned as South Africa’s best under-15 girl after her exceptional performance at this month’s National School Sport Championships Winter Games 2023.

Shreeya, a Grade 8 pupil from Durban Girls’ College, was representing Team KZN and finished first in the U15 Girls’ Section, winning six out of seven games. Shreeya’s individual contribution helped Team KZN finish fourth overall, missing a medal by 1 point. She was excited when they read the individual results and thanked the coaches for helping with preparations for this tournament.