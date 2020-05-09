Durban Good Samaritans helping needy while they can

Durban - As the lockdown drops to lower levels, so volunteers at feeding schemes will return to their normal jobs and activities. “As the lockdown goes, so the volunteers will go,” said Marlin de Gee, who spends his days preparing meals such as dhal and rice for about 900 people, once a day, at the St John’s Hall next to the Anglican Church in Sydenham, west of Durban. Volunteers take the meals to informal settlements, old age homes, shelters for children and abused people, and to residents in blocks of flats in the area. “This programme is dependent on volunteers,” he said. De Gee is self-employed as a mechanical engineering consultant and expects to be able to resume work when level 2 is reached.

Volunteer Jenny Williamson, who has a catering business, expects to be able to return to work when level 1 comes about.

They are members of the Umgeni Community Empowerment Centre, an organisation that tackles the problem of human trafficking, among others.

“We can’t hold our gatherings because of lockdown, so now we are feeding,” said De Gee, adding that the project relied wholly on donations and spent R3000 a day on food alone.

Meanwhile, human trafficking had possibly become more active online, said the centre’s founder and head, Gloria de Gee.

Reports are coming in of young people earning the trust of predators and then sending them pornographic pictures of themselves and, in some cases, even pictures of their friends.

For further information, visit http://www.ucec.co.za