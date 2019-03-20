The Port of Durban, with the container precinct in the foreground and the Island View precinct in the background.

Durban - The Port of Durban said that container volumes in the liquid bulk and dry bulk sectors were up 9.5% in 2018 and these were the highest volumes in the port in the last seven years. According to data released by Transnet National Ports Authority, container volumes in Durban ended 9.5% higher for the year ending December 2018 at 2 956 670 TEUs (twenty foot equivalent unit) compared to the 2 699 978 TEUs in 2017. Of this, container imports grew by 10% in 2018 and exports by 17%.

Dry bulk volumes grew by 5.8% driven mainly by dry bulk exports while imports remained fairly stable. The biggest growth in imports was seen from rice and associated products, wheat, malt, fertiliser products, coal and coke, while maize, sugar and chrome ore exports also bolstered dry bulk volumes.

Liquid bulk volumes grew 3.1% from 28.231 kilolitres in 2018 to 29 million kilolitres in 2019. This was mainly attributed to demand factors as well as South Africa being a net importer of crude.

The port also noted growth in its automotive throughput with imports growing by 4% and exports by more than 15% year on year. The port handled a total of just over 487 000 units in 2018 which is the highest since 2013 when a throughput of 503 000 units was recorded.

Breakbulk volumes in 2018 were relatively on par with 2017 volumes.

Acting Port Manager Nokuzola Nkowane said: “The Port of Durban continues to work with terminal operators and other stakeholders to ensure improvements in terminal productivity levels for quicker ship turnaround times. Operational efficiencies are the focus to drive volume performance.”