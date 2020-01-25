Stop 5G South Africa said there had been much focus on climate change, fracking, and plastics in the ocean, but 5G also posed a threat to humanity, animals and the environment.
Emma Kelly, an activist with Stop 5G South Africa, said an international appeal to Stop 5G on Earth and in Space had been making its way around the world. Signed by 4800 scientists, 2800 medical doctors, 770 beekeepers, 2000 environmental organisations, and 180000 others from 202 countries and territories, the appeal calls on the world’s governments to stop the deployment of 5G cellular technology.
“This will be an awareness campaign of the possible dangers which come with the implementation of 5G. We want to make the government wake up and realise what is happening. It needs to first prove the 5G network is safe before it is implemented.”
Kelly said the goal was to stop the deployment of millions of 5G antennae on Earth and 50000 5G satellites in space, and to secure emergency high-level meetings with officials in governments and international organisations including the EU, UN, and the World Health Organisation (WHO).