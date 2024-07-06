Durban July glamour swirls into city

Durban — Africa’s biggest horse-racing extravaganza has attracted people from across the continent to Greyville for the annual Hollywoodbets Durban July. With R5 million up for grabs, the excitement is palpable. It is even more memorable because it might be the last race hosted by Gold Circle after Hollywoodbets made an offer to buy the struggling company earlier this year. That decision is expected in about September as the Competition Commission deliberates on the matter.

The marquees were set up earlier this week, the music has started pumping and the fashionistas are here in their glad rags, designed for this year’s Ride the Wave theme. With 45 000 visitors estimated to be in the city for the event, organisers say the local hospitality industry should have a bumper weekend. eThekwini Municipality’s Economic Development and Planning Committee chairperson, councillor Thembo Ntuli, said the event had several positive spinoffs for the local economy.

“The direct spend is estimated at R271m, with a total R670m contribution to the eThekwini GDP and a total number of 5 000 jobs to be created,” he said. Nine of those who are part of the City’s Durban Fashion Fair programme will showcase the latest fashion trends. The models parading the clothes are from the City’s model scout programme. Since early morning, metro police officers have been on hand to ensure the smooth running of traffic as some streets will be cordoned off during the event.

Ntuli said the metro officers would work with other law enforcement agencies and all intersections would be managed for traffic control. It’s a big day for jockey Rachel Venniker, 22, looking set to leave her mark on history as the first female to compete. Last year she had an accident a week before the event, which ruled her out. “We were in the stalls, nearly ready for the gate to open, when my filly just reared up and I hit my head on the top of the gate. They said it was whiplash and I was booked off for two weeks. I was devastated,” she said.