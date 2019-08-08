eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede waves at supporters as she arrives at the Commercial Crimes Court in Durban on Thursday morning. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/ African News Agency

Durban - Durban mayor Zandile Gumede may perform her mayoral duties, the Durban Magistrate's Court ruled on Thursday However, the decision over her being placed on special leave was not up to the court, said magistrate Dawn Soomaroo.

The suspended mayor appeared along with the eThekwini Municipality deputy speaker Mondli Mthembu and eight others. One was absent due to being ill with flu. They appeared on charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering.

Amendments to Gumede's bail conditions included that while dealing with various people at the municipality, she was not allowed to interfere with witnesses.

Previous bail conditions allowed the mayor to liaise only with the municipal manager, but, new conditions allow her to liaise with key municipal staff for example the chief financial officer.

Advocate Ashika Lucken, for the State, told the court that investigations were on track and that 25 of 280 subpoenas issued were still outstanding.

She was said another arrest was expected, related to money laundering.

Gumede's advocate Jimmy Howse requested that his client know more detail about the charges against her.

The case was postponed to January 15.