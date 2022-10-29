Durban musicians woo crowds

Durban saxophonist Naresh Veeran and singer Praline Ross prepare to “cabaret their way” through five decades of hits on his Morningside lawn this weekend.

After a 10-year break from public shows, Ross’s old-style glamour and dulcet tones will stroke your senses with classics like Unforgettable, Where The Boys Are and At Last. Veeran’s tenor sax will bring crowd favourites like Black Orpheus, Besame Mucho and In A Sentimental Mood, to life.