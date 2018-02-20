Durban - The entrance to the Edith Benson Children’s home in Sherwood is full of activity - Durban residents are arriving en masse with offers of cash, food and clothing, after a fire razed the babies cottage down to a charred pile on Tuesday night.

More than 50 babies were safely evacuated after the fire broke out around 8pm, and one staff member was treated for smoke inhalation.

Earlier today, eThekwini municipality deputy mayor, and chairperson of the security and emergency services committee, Fawzia Peer inspected the site, and praised fire officers for their quick response to the fire.





“This could have been a lot worse, just a walk through the building shows what damage the fire caused. The fire left nothing untouched,” she said.

Regional commander of the eThekwini fire department Zibuse Ngcece said the cause of the fire was not yet known.

“We know is started in the roof, and that is why the roof caved in, and you can see the building has no roof left. We are still investigating,” he said.

One of the reasons the fire spread so rapidly through the long building was that it was old, having been built in the early 1960s.

“The building’s roof had no divisions, so it spread rapidly. Modern buildings have divisions which usually contain a fire to one area,” he said.

The babies had been housed in another building on the same property overnight, but today had been moved to other child welfare organisations around eThekwini.

“We are thankful that there were no fatalities and the babies were unharmed,” said Peer.





Durban and District Child Welfare director Anisha Ramlaul said due to regular evacuation training, all staff and children were safely evacuated, with no injuries sustained.

“Our board of governors and staff would like to thank all first responders and members of the community for their immediate support and supply of provisions. The ongoing requirement of further provisions will be communicated via CWDD social media and website or you may call Siphiwe or Glenda on 031 312 9313,” she said.

There is also a designated drop off point at the nearby Masjid e Swaliheen Mosque at 85 Harris Crescent, Sherwood. Banking details for the welfare are: Account name: Child Welfare Durban and District, Standard Bank, Windermere, Account number: 251139042, branch code: 042726, reference: EBBH Fire.

The Independent on Saturday