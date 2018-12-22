Constable Fanafuthi Gombela and Captain Mxolisi Chemane of the eThekwini metro police ask a driver to submit to a breathalyser test at a police blockade on the Durban beachfront. The man was not under the influence. Picture: Zanele Zulu/Independent on Saturday

Drunk drivers falling out of vehicles, motorists refusing to do a breathalyser and “trying to be a lawyer” - while others speed along the emergency lane blocking emergency responders. That’s what eThekwini Metro Police have had to deal with on the roads and at roadblocks set up around the city this week. This as more visitors were expected to arrive in the city for the Christmas weekend.

With more than 200 arrests so far for drunk driving, eThekwini Metro spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said yesterday that roadblocks would be intensified next week.

“People are just not heeding the message. We’ve had motorists falling out of cars, being cheeky and refusing to do breathalyser tests, and we have even had to hold down the odd driver who has refused to allow blood to be taken.

“We would also ask the public to allow live emergency vehicles through and not follow them down the emergency lane,” said Sewpersad.

He added that there were multi-operational response teams in place on the freeways, along beachfront and at hot spots around the city.

“The public can expect more roadblocks in and outside of Durban. We are also clamping down on drinking in public and littering. We are not going to be apologetic, we are going to do our job,” said Sewpersad.

Rescue Care operations director Garrith Jamieson also highlighted difficulties for paramedics trying to get to a scene quickly.

“People always block emergency lanes on the highways, delaying emergency vehicles getting to the scene,” he said.

He urged people to be cautious when it came to alcohol use, saying “we definitely see an increase in accidents, as well as drownings as a result of alcohol abuse”.

ER24’s Russel Meiring said they had placed their resources along routes to enable paramedics to get to emergencies faster.

On Friday eThekwini Municipality’s acting chairperson of the Festive Season Management Committee, Malcolm Canham, said a huge influx of people to the main beaches was anticipated and he urged parents and guardians to ensure their children were kept within sight at all times.

He also said the public must adhere to instructions from lifeguards and swim only within designated bathing areas.

The municipality’s spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said beach and city maintenance staff were working three 24-hour shifts daily, with about 1045770 tons of litter collected from December 18 to 20 alone.

The National Sea Rescue Institute issued an alert this week regarding the full moon spring tide which can result in high tides submerging beaches and strong rip currents.