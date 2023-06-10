Durban Girls College equestrian star Madison Freeman has earned KZN selection and will represent the province at national level this month. Madison, 16, said she was delighted at being selected because it showed her hard work and effort were paying off. She also attributed this selection to the bond she has with her mare, Cassidy.

The South African Youth Championships will take place at the Kyalami Equestrian Park between June 28 and July 2. Madison said: “My motivation to continue with riding is the unbreakable bond I share with my horse, as well as how far we have come and the ability we have to move up the levels. I have learnt so much from Cassidy and the trust we have in each other is very special to me.” Madison began her journey three years ago when a friend invited her to an equestrian yard with the hope that she would be interested in riding.

“It did not take long until I was riding five times a week and leasing their pony. After a year of riding and showing my unwavering commitment to this sport, I was fortunate enough to be paired with my mare ‒ Cassidy ‒ which my parents bought for me,” she said. Madison will be competing in two disciplines: show jumping and equitation. “Show jumping requires the horse and rider to jump a series of jumps that have been designed and must be achieved within a time limit. Equitation focuses on the skills of the rider, rather than the talents of the horse,” she said.

Madison in action during the South African National Equestrian Schools Association qualifiers this year. l DENFORD STUDIOS Madison’s mom, Candice Freeman, said she was a very proud parent as Madison showed a lot of commitment and sacrifice for her achievements. “Having her efforts recognised and seeing her excel makes us (as parents) extremely happy for her. We are grateful to the team behind her and the riding community who have been incredibly supportive and encouraging along her journey.” Freeman added that it had been a privilege to watch Madison grow in the sport she loves.

Madison’s show jumping and equitation coach, Deirdre Fox, said she was impressed with Madison’s drive to succeed and her empathy. Fox said: “She has developed a great relationship with Cassidy and is able to cope very well under pressure.” To prepare for these championships, she said they would make sure Madison was fit. Fox also wants to make sure Madison practises tight turns and angles to jump so they can be competitive in the jumping classes.