Durban pupil swims into international waters

Durban swimmer Jessica Carmody has made another big splash in the pool with her recent selection for the World Aquatic Junior Swimming Championships in September. Jessica, 15, is a grade 10 pupil at St Mary’s DSG Kloof and will represent team South Africa. She said she could not express how delighted she was about her selection.

“I can’t wait for this experience and to see what I can do. It’s a privilege to represent my country again in green and gold and I’m really looking forward to it. I want to embrace this opportunity and do my best to make my country proud.” To prepare for this championship, she said she would train and gym hard; and attend various local and international camps. She will also follow the programme set by her swimming coach. Jessica touched on previous swimming competitions in 2023 and how they had helped her preparations.

In March, she participated in the South African National Junior Age Group Championships and won gold in the 100m freestyle, where she set a personal best time and a world junior qualifying time. She also set a world junior qualifying time in the 50m and 200m freestyle events. In April, she participated in the SA National Aquatics Championships in Gqeberha and made three finals.

Team SA, Pieter Coetze, Kian Keylock, Jessica Carmody and Jessica Thompson, won bronze at the World Aquatic Junior Swimming Championships last year in Lima, Peru, for the Mixed 4x100 Medley Relay. “For these upcoming championships, I want to swim my personal best times. I want to try to make the finals to get as close to the podium as I can.” Jessica was involved in this championship last year and won a bronze medal in the Mixed 4x100 Medley Relay. St Mary’s DSG Kloof Jessica Carmody, 15, is set to represent South Africa at the World Aquatic Junior Swimming Championships, set to take place in Netanya, Israel between September 4-9. PICTURE: SUPPLIED Swimming SA head coach Graham Hill said he was proud of Jessica’s selection and had enjoyed seeing her continual improvement.