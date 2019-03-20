DURBAN - SA endurance swimmer and Durban resident Sarah Ferguson has set a new world record becoming the first person to swim around Easter Island - as part of the global Swim Against Plastic Campaign.

Ferguson, who lives in Durban North, achieved the world record swim on Saturday, completing 63.5 kilometres continuously over 19 hours and 8 minutes, after setting off on Friday. The swim was expected to take approximately 24 hours.

Describing the moment on finishing the swim as “an incredibly special moment”, Ferguson said, “To have pioneered a swim like this is still something I’m wrapping my head around. But to have succeeded in doing something no-one else has done is both humbling and amazingly exciting.

“I hope that just as I swam around Easter Island one stroke at a time, people choose to make one small decision at a time around single use plastic to help preserve this beautiful blue ocean of ours."

Ferguson swam through dangerous currents in very high salt content water.

Last July, Ferguson swam a daunting 100km from Ponta Dobela, Mozambique to Sodwana Bay, also to raise awareness of the huge amounts of pollution threatening the worlds’ oceans.

On completing that six day swim, Ferguson said being in the ocean was her “happy place” and highlighted the massive threat posed by the suffocating of phytoplankton in the oceans. Phytoplankton release oxygen during photosynthesis and is crucial for the earth’s survival.

For her world record swim, she highlighted the danger of micro-plastics with Easter Island being chosen for the swim as it has one of the highest concentrations of micro-plastics in the Pacific Ocean. Micro-plastics are being found in fish which are being consumed and pose a risk to human health.

Commenting on Ferguson's world record achievement, global executive director for NGO - Plastic Oceans International, Julie Andersen said, "We couldn't be prouder of Plastic Oceans ambassador Sarah Ferguson for her leadership and commitment to bring attention to the planet's pollution problem with her stunning first time, world record swim around Easter Island's entire perimeter."





Independent on Saturday