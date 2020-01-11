eThekwini Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the scene as the flames were licking through the windows of the top floor flat.
Fatima Karim, 26, who had escaped from the burning flat with her mother and another older woman, said she was having her morning coffee when the fire broke out.
When the Independent on Saturday arrived smoke was billowing out of the building as firefighters got the blaze under control. Karim was sitting on a chair at the entrance to the building and appeared to be in a state of shock.
“I was just drinking my coffee when I heard my mom screaming. I ran through to the kitchen and saw the flames. I ran to the men next door, as there are no men in our home. They came across and they started throwing water on the flames, but it was spreading so quickly,” said Karim.