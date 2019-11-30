Residents of Seaview and Bellair have joined other areas in Durban in a petition that seeks to stop the trucks from “terrorising” their roads.
Samantha Windgove, Ward 65 councillor, said she’d received numerous complaints from residents who said they were taking longer to get to work because of traffic caused by heavy load trucks.
“Residents complain that the logistics trucks park along residential roads, damage the road infrastructure, cause chaos and havoc in residential areas,” she said. “We are not saying take trucks off our roads, the residents just don’t want them in the residential roads.”
Residents feel they are carrying the burden of the government’s failure to plan for the extension of the harbour.