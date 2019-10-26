Ward councillors from Clairwood, Umbilo, Rossburgh, Lower Seaview, Montclair, Seaview, Bellair, Bluff, Wentworth, Grosvenor, Fynnland, Ocean View, Treasure Beach, Brighton Beach, Austerville, Merebank and Merewent joined forces to call on the government to intervene in what they call “a hazardous situation”.
Councillor JP Prinsloo from the Bluff said residents had, for years, been subjected to a steady influx of trucks entering residential areas illegally to access the harbour and avoid long queues and congestion along dedicated access routes.
Prinsloo said the harbour was unable to handle the amount of import- and export-related activity.
“This situation is largely due to government’s failure to plan and invest in the expansion of the harbour and its supporting infrastructure designed to deal with the high volumes of traffic,” he said.