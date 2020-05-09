Durban residents should celebrate eagles in our midst

Durban - A North Coast resident has come out in defence of a crowned eagle in Glenmore which has been reported to be snatching pets. Last week, resident Jane Chapman rescued her miniature fox terrier Roxy from the eagle when it swooped on the dog, saying the neighbourhood had put its pets on lockdown. On Tuesday she said there had been no recent sightings of the eagle, but she had learned that its nest could be in Manor Gardens. “We are just terrified of it coming back,” Chapman said. But conservationist and ecotour owner of the LionHeart Experience, Richard Mckibbin, who lives on the North Coast, said he was concerned about the eagle’s safety after reading media reports.

He has urged Durban residents to work out ways to co-exist with the crowned eagle.

Mckibbin has worked on eagle research with well-known ornithologist Dr Shane McPherson.

He has also worked on the Ingwe Leopard Project, which helped farmers in Lydenburg who were losing livestock to leopards.

“Solutions can and have been reached in many instances. We need to explore these now too,” Mckibbin said.

“Perhaps we need to be celebrating the fact that we have such an incredible species in our midst and we can learn to adapt, accommodate and share our space with such a magnificent creature.”

Solutions could include making sure a pet is inside at dusk and dawn when the eagle is more likely to hunt and watching over puppies or small dogs in the garden.

Mckibbin said that it was “likely the bird would move off when it realises that Durban may not be the ideal place to live, but I hope it won’t. I hope people can learn to appreciate having them there”.

He added that from the photo of the crowned eagle in the media, he believed it to be a sub-adult and about two to three years old. Crowned eagles reach adulthood at five years.

“Young birds are inexperienced and less fearful of humans and, like young leopards, they can be curious.

"While a crowned eagle’s main prey would be cane rats or a mongoose, it's likely to still be learning to hunt,” said Mckibbin.

He emphasised that the bird is an endangered species and protected by the wildlife act, which means any harm to such a bird can result in imprisonment or a fine.

Living in Zimbali, he and his wife monitor a number of crowned eagle nests in the North Coast area and have had to assist with eagles which have been shot with pellet guns.

Mckibbin said when a pair of eagles bonded, it was for life and that they had monitored a pair in Zimbali from 2000 to 2016, when the male was killed by a car on the M4 freeway.

“The female waited three years on her own, calling every breeding season for a mate, and then last year her knight in shining armour arrived and we are currently enjoying their first chick together.

“We are incredibly privileged to share our space with this endangered species. Their habitat is rapidly being destroyed and we should take pride in the fact that, in our green spaces in and around Durban, this apex predator is managing to hang on to survival.

“With fewer than 1000 of these birds left in South Africa, crowned eagles need all the help they can get from us, because it's our fault they have dwindled so much,” he said.

Durban conservationist and snake catcher, Nick Evans, said people had called him about the possibility of catching the eagle.

“No one would capture an eagle. Besides, I love them. We had them nesting in my mother’s garden. When I had my dog as a young puppy and we let it out, we just stood close by and watched,” he said.

The Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife also said they would not intervene, adding that the bird could be one of a bonded pair or caring for young.