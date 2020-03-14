Durban scammer threatens to kill animals if pet owners don't pay him

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal pet owners have been urged to be on high alert after a scam artist contacted several animal lovers via WhatsApp threatening to kill their pets if they did not send him money. Relating her experience, Queensburgh resident Michelle Coetzee, 48, said her cat Scruffles, renowned as “the most famous cat in Queensburgh”, had been missing since February 9, and the scammer had sparked hope that her fluffy feline friend would be returning home. “The scammer messaged me. He tried to phone but the connection was bad so the phone went dead then he messaged me on WhatsApp, telling me he had Scruffles,” she said. At 12.22pm on Thursday, the scam artist asked her what she would be willing to do to get Scruffles back, but she did not take the bait and instead asked for a photo as proof. “He didn’t send one, but before he could carry on with me like he’s been doing to the other people, my husband got hold of him and politely told him to please get lost.”

Coetzee said people who genuinely contacted her about possibly seeing her cat got straight to the point about what they had to report.

But, she said, the scammer’s behaviour was peculiar from the start. She also recognised the caller’s number, a person “infamous” on Facebook where his scam had been exposed.

“It’s so cruel, someone has to catch this man,” Coetzee said.

The cat lover said she had come across about 12 people who had gone through the same ordeal.

“Luckily, I stopped the conversation before it escalated like it did with the other people. He threatened to pepper spray their animals if they didn’t pay him money,” she said.

Facebook screenshots posted showed the alleged scammer demanding R500 from a local pet owner, threatening to sell the cat if the money was not paid. The poster said they had traced the phone number, which Coetzee confirmed was the same number she had been contacted through.

Didi van der Linde, who posted the screenshots, said when the man contacted pet owners, he claimed he would shoot the animal or sell it to the highest bidder for dog fights if he was not paid at least half of the money, and that if the owners want their pet back, they can meet him at various petrol stations around KwaZulu-Natal with the rest of the cash.

She urged pet owners to not fall for the scam and to not be intimidated by the fraudster.

“Most of all, he does not have your pet,” Van Der Linde emphasised.

When the Independent on Saturday tried to contact the alleged scammer with the number provided by Van Der Linde, it went straight to voicemail.

Coetzee asked that if anyone has seen Scruffles or has any information regarding the cat, please contact 0681919920.

Independent on Saturday