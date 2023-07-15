Durban school choir scores precious medals

Durban - South African school St Mary’s DSG Kloof won gold and silver medals for their recent performances at the World Choir Games in Gangneung, Republic of Korea. The school received gold in the Scenic Folklore Category and silver for Scenic Pop.

Head of music at St Mary’s DSG Kloof and conductor of the choir, Lindy van der Meulen, said they were very pleased with the results considering they were the only school choir in both categories and were competing on the world stage against strong adult choirs from all over the world. ‘’It was an honour to our school and South Africa at the Games,’’ she said. ‘’It was also an opportunity to engage with people from diverse backgrounds and cultures, and our girls and staff loved listening to other choirs and learning about their cultures and music.” Van der Meulen praised the girls for their passion, composure and the manner in which they handled the pressure of competing in such a competition. She added that it was a heart-warming feeling the reception they received from the audience.

St Mary’s was one of three South African choirs ‒ the others being Kholwa Brothers (Durban) and The Bokamoso Arts Institute (Pretoria). Grade 12 and head of the tour Kwandile Mthethwa said it was an unforgettable experience, filled with adrenalin and excitement. St Mary’s achieved gold in the Scenic Folklore Category and silver for Scenic Pop. PICTURE: SUPPLIED “It was the highlight of my high school career, also because South Korea was such an unexpected country to go for a tour. I am highly grateful for this whole experience; the places I saw new things that I’ve learnt and the girls I got to connect with during this time. I got a different perspective of the world around me, which I think will be beneficial as I leave high school and venture off into the big world.”