Saturday, May 6, 2023

Durban Scrabble gets shot in the arm

SA Scrabble champ Steven Gruzd gives Local Love Letters Scrabble Club organiser Keshni Naidoo five free Scrabble boards to promote the game in Durban, at a Johannesburg Scrabble Club event. Picture: Supplied.

Published 1h ago

Durban - Local scrabble has been given another shot in the arm.

Local Love Letters Scrabble Club organiser Keshni Naidoo is just back from Johannesburg where she did some playing, watching and learning with the country’s top players, world-class experts Steven Gruzd and Andrew Goldberg.

There, the super boffins at the Johannesburg Scrabble Club presented her with five boards to bring to her ever-growing club.

“It was a great learning experience to be among the ‘kings and queens’ of Scrabble,” said Naidoo on her return.

Anyone interested in social Scrabble can contact her at [email protected]

The Independent on Saturday

