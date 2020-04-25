Durban shack dwellers wait and wait for food parcels that don't arrive

Durban - Hungry, hot and tired — residents from the informal settlement in Quarry Road West waited in the morning sunshine for their food parcels yesterday to no avail.

Ntombenhle Memela, 40, said she and other residents from the settlement queued for more than four hours hoping to receive their food parcels. “They said the food is coming at eight o’clock. We waited and waited and waited until 12 o'clock but they did not come,” said Memela.

Memela said members from the local committees collected documentation from them including their cellphone numbers on Thursday afternoon but did not show up to deliver the groceries to the residents yesterday.

“When we asked what had happened, the lady said she lost our papers and that we would need to be re-registered.”

Ward 23 councillor, Xolani Nala said the frustration was not over the food parcels failing to be delivered, but there had been a mix-up between two lists.