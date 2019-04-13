Jenny Thomson and partner Kim Drennan in their shop, the Good Source, in Hillcrest, outside Durban. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - If all the groceries in your cupboard are in containers that are refillable, all you need to do is take them to the shop when you need more. Wouldn’t that make life easier than having a waste bin filled with plastics and non-recyclable wraps that will end up on the beaches, harming the environment?

The fight against plastic pollution inspired five friends to take matters into their own hands.

The danger of plastic pollution is receiving more international attention, and many outlets in and around Durban promote no-waste shopping.

One such zero-waste shop is House of Bravo, which launches at Florida Fields, in Durban’s Florida Road. The centre is celebrating its opening with a launch-week from Monday until Friday.

“We are encouraging other retailers to go back to the way grandmothers and grandfathers used to shop, where they would get a steak wrapped in brown paper and milk delivered in glass bottles.

“This is not new, we are just going back to how things used to be,” said Leane Hendrick, House of Bravo’s owner.

Another is Good Source in Hillcrest, west of Durban. This supermarket aims to transform shopping. It stocks almost everything you can get, but it is no ordinary supermarket.

Its wooden shelves are not packed with attractive colours of fancy packaging. Instead, there are rows and rows of glass containers.

“All the products are stored in glass and customers are not given plastic bags but help themselves using their own containers, or they can buy compostable or reusable ones at the shop,” said Kim Drennan, the co-founder and co-owner of the store.

Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own containers and bags.

Drennan co-owns the shop with five friends: Jenny Thomson, Nicole Benders, Phillip Botha and Charlene Udal.

It has been open for six months, after much research and planning on how to turn an idea into a reality.

“We had a vision of seeing the world being free from plastic pollution and, of course, everything had to start from us.

“We started eliminating use of plastics in our homes before we could coax our consumers into living without plastic,” said Drennan.

It has not been an easy journey.

They told Independent on Saturday that their challenge was to get suppliers willing to supply goods without plastic packaging.

“Every supplier we approach, we sit down with them and explain to them how we need the goods to be packaged. We only use cotton sack, glass bottle, stainless steel tanks, wax wraps and muslin bags.

“We tell them about our refill system and take our containers to them to be refilled and transported back to us. We do not want any packaged product, especially those in plastic. Some suppliers happily get on board with how we do things,” said Drennan.

One of the biggest packaging companies in South Africa, Unilever, said it remained firmly committed to ensuring that all of its packaging will be 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025, but Adam Preola, Unilever sustainability manager, said it aimed to beat this target.

“It is inspiring to hear that, more and more, people around the world are taking action against climate change and plastic pollution.

“Transformational change is needed in governance, policy and designing for a circular economy, but it is also the collective action and small behaviour changes, such as taking our own shopping bags to the supermarket and using a reusable water bottle, that will make a tremendous difference,” said Preola.