DURBAN - A giant python in a holiday mood, sunbathing on a resident’s deck at Zimbali Eco Estate on the KZN North Coast, was caught on Monday afternoon.
Durban snake catcher, Nick Evans confirmed that the snake was heavily pregnant, weighing in at over 33kg and measuring just over 4 meters long it was the biggest he has ever caught.
And catching the massive reptile was no easy feat, involving digging the python out of its hidden den under the deck and disrupting a beehive in the process.
Posting on social media, Evans said, “I’ve never worked so hard and gone through so much pain to rescue a snake as I did with this beast of a python.”
He said the snake had been seen basking on the deck for a couple of days, where it was likely she was warming the eggs inside her.