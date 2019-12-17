Durban snake catcher saves massive 4m python in 6-hour rescue









DURBAN - A giant python in a holiday mood, sunbathing on a resident’s deck at Zimbali Eco Estate on the KZN North Coast, was caught on Monday afternoon. Durban snake catcher, Nick Evans confirmed that the snake was heavily pregnant, weighing in at over 33kg and measuring just over 4 meters long it was the biggest he has ever caught. And catching the massive reptile was no easy feat, involving digging the python out of its hidden den under the deck and disrupting a beehive in the process. Posting on social media, Evans said, “I’ve never worked so hard and gone through so much pain to rescue a snake as I did with this beast of a python.” He said the snake had been seen basking on the deck for a couple of days, where it was likely she was warming the eggs inside her.

“The thought of having dozens of baby pythons, which are harmless, didn't appeal to the neighbourhood.

“Under the bottom stair, which were about six metres across, we found a tunnel, a well used one. This was her den. We were sure she was on eggs. We had to dig holes which became tunnels to get to the python. We soon learned she wasn’t on eggs, but from glimpses of her body, we could tell she was pregnant,” said Evans, who had been joined by a friend.

The capture of the python hit a snag as a beehive was right next to where the pair were digging and both were stung multiple times around their necks and heads. A bee remover was called to the scene to deal with the angry swarm before the capture effort could continue.

“We got there just after 3.30 in the afternoon and six hours later we managed to get hold of her (the python),” said Evans on Tuesday, confirming that it took four men to drag the huge snake from her den.

“We tried to do it in a way as to not cause too much stress/discomfort, but this was really difficult.

“I cannot find the words to describe the power of this beast. Just immense.

"We eventually got her out, when we were just about out of energy and were gobsmacked at the size of her,” he posted once the snake was successfully captured, adding she was full of eggs.