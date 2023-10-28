Durban snake charmer spreads the word

“While reptiles are the animals my work focuses on, I have a passion for all wildlife. I also love writing. There has been a lot of environmental educational and awareness work done over recent years, but I believe more of it is needed,” said Nick Evans, Durban-based snake rescuer and founder of The Mamba Mail blog. “So, a blog is one way I thought I could possibly help the environment, and people, by helping readers understand and appreciate the wildlife around us.”

Evans said he was inspired to write the blog to educate and inform people about flora and fauna in the country, although most of his posts would refer to his home province, KwaZulu-Natal. He added that this allowed readers to learn more about South Africa’s biodiversity, conservation threats, challenges, news and how people can help. Evans also would like to feature organisations and individuals who are making a difference in this field.

Since 2015, Evans has been catching and rescuing snakes, the animals he knows best. “Snakes captured my attention from an early age. I used to watch the late Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin, who inspired me to work with snakes,” said Evans. “I wanted to work in the field of wildlife conservation. I saw a need for snake conservation work, particularly in Durban. With high human and snake populations, conflict situations were/are a daily occurrence.”

Nick Evans with a 4m female Southern African python on the North Coast. PICTURE: SUPPLIED The Mamba Mail is inspired by the creature he had studied extensively, conserved and one he appreciated a lot. Evans shared some of his experiences with snake capturing and provided advice for those who confront the reptile. He said untrained, inexperienced individuals should not attempt to handle a venomous snake, adding that killing a snake is extremely dangerous and people should rather call a professional.

He said when he was called, people were scared. He acknowledged his own fears too, especially when climbing trees or dealing with ceilings. But he advised that being calm and respectful of the snake were key in his captures. “The safest thing for the catcher and the snake is to secure the head as quickly as possible,” he said. The blog can be found on www.themambamail.com or on social media. For snake removals, one can WhatsApp or call 072 809 5806.