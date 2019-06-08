Durban - Durban street artist Giffy Duminy has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Young Champion of the Earth by the UN Environment programme. The 25-year-old Durbanite is the talk of the city for his beautiful murals around the town inspired by nature.

His bright sunflower mural in Maydon Road featured on page 1 of the Independent on Saturday on May 11.

The winner, to be announced in New York in September, will receive $15000 (R224000) in funding and support to bring his or her ideas to life.

“I grew up where there are big gardens with amazing birds and wildlife,” Duminy said. “I’ve always been fascinated by the natural world and the way it works. Especially by the symbiosis in nature, the way different elements take care of one another.

“One example of this is the way pollinators feed off flowers but at the same time pollinate the plants they visit. This mutual benefit is a beautiful thing. I believe as humans we must do the same thing with the planet.

“We rely on it to survive but we also need to take care of our Earth. We need to make conscious decisions in reducing our plastic consumption, recycle our waste and ultimately reduce our footprint on the earth. We need to shift the way we do things, with the Earth’s wellbeing in mind.

“We need to drive smaller cars, eat more environmentally friendly diets and do our bit daily to reduce our impact on the Earth,” he said.

“I applied to take part in the UN initiative and I’m lucky enough to have been selected as one of the top five in Africa. I feel so humbled by the other young people doing such amazing things,” he said.

Duminy said his aim as an artist was to bring people closer to nature and inspire an appreciation for nature, so people would consider nature and act in harmony with the Earth.

The 2019 Young Champions of the Earth will be given a platform to become change agents, protecting the environment through their ideas and innovation for people, planet and even for profit, said UN Environment acting executive director Joyce Msuya.

“The talent and calibre of cutting-edge solutions presented by the finalists of the Young Champions Award is an inspiration. Young people are increasingly calling on us to take bold climate action to preserve our future.

Giffy Duminy’s natural art murals in Durban have seen him named one of the top five African finalists in the UN Environment programme.





“The solutions presented by this group of young people provide us innovative and ambitious plans that, when implemented around the world, form the kind of collective action we need to take on the ground.

“We’re committed to providing these young people the support and opportunity to make their journey a success,” said Msuya.

Polymer manufacturer Covestro, which sponsors the Young Champions of the Earth prize, said the world was facing enormous challenges, so effective environmental solutions and fresh ideas were urgently needed.

“These brilliant Young Champions deserve our encouragement and support to help turn their ideas into viable solutions. We congratulate them all for helping to make the world a brighter place,” said Dr Markus Steilemann, chief executive of Covestro.