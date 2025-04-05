Durban teacher still missing after Myanmar quake

The Independent on Saturday reported in print on Saturday April 5 that the body of missing Durban teacher Cowan Titus had been found.

In a statement issued on Friday April 4, from Clayson Monyela of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, he said that 11 South Africans the department was aware of were all safe and accounted for.

"We have just received unfortunately news today that one of the bodies recovered in Myanmar is a South African teacher who taught English. The family has been informed. We are in touch with them and are offering consular assistance to them," he said.

By yesterday afternoon Titus' family had not been informed. The body of the teacher referred to is not that of Titus, and he is still regarded as missing. The body referred to is that of a second, unnamed South African teacher who was working in the country.